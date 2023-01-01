1 to 1 of 1
Besses Boys' Band
Posted: 5-Jan-2023
Required:
Besses Boys' Band (2nd Section) are looking to fill the positions of Flugel, 2nd Trombone, 2nd Baritone, Bb Bass and Tuned Percussion. Band rehearsals: Monday and Friday, 19:30 - 21:30, Simister, Prestwich, Manchester, M25 2SB
Contact:
Please contact Band Manager, Tom Chandler at 07860628889 or at
The rehearsal space is close to a number of public transport links. Band members come from across North and South Manchester and Lancashire, so lifts may be possible.Map to bandroom Besses Boys' Band