1 to 2 of 2
Cleobury Mortimer Concert Brass
Posted: 7-Jan-2023
Required:
Do you play Bass Trombone or Cornet (seat negotiable) then look no further Cleobury Band have vacancies. We are based near Kidderminster with good access from Birmingham, Worcester & Telford.
Contact:
To apply in confidence please contact our Chairman Donna.
Cleobury Mortimer Concert Brass
Posted: 7-Jan-2023
Required:
Cleobury Mortimer Band are looking to fill the ranks ahead of the Midlands Area. Sadly, our resident Bb Bass has stepped down so we are looking to fill the seats. We are a busy band based near Kidderminster, with good access from Worcester & Birmingham.
Contact:
To apply in confidence please email our Chairman Donna.