                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Cleobury Mortimer Concert Brass

Posted: 7-Jan-2023

Required:
Do you play Bass Trombone or Cornet (seat negotiable) then look no further Cleobury Band have vacancies. We are based near Kidderminster with good access from Birmingham, Worcester & Telford.

Contact:
To apply in confidence please contact our Chairman Donna.

  Map to bandroom   Cleobury Mortimer Concert Brass

Cleobury Mortimer Concert Brass

Posted: 7-Jan-2023

Required:
Cleobury Mortimer Band are looking to fill the ranks ahead of the Midlands Area. Sadly, our resident Bb Bass has stepped down so we are looking to fill the seats. We are a busy band based near Kidderminster, with good access from Worcester & Birmingham.

Contact:
To apply in confidence please email our Chairman Donna.

  Map to bandroom   Cleobury Mortimer Concert Brass
view all events »

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Beyond the Bell Trombone Quartet

Friday 6 January • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Evening concert

Sunday 22 January • Pemberton Old DW Wigan Bands. Rehearsal Rooms . Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Regent Hall Concerts - The January Band

Friday 3 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 10 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

The Egham Band

January 8 • The Egham Band are seeking a Bass player (position negotiable) to bolster our ranks for the 2023 area competitions and beyond. We are an active and friendly 1st section band located in our own hall a minutes walk from Egham station.

Cleobury Mortimer Concert Brass

January 7 • Do you play Bass Trombone or Cornet (seat negotiable) then look no further Cleobury Band have vacancies. We are based near Kidderminster with good access from Birmingham, Worcester & Telford.

Cleobury Mortimer Concert Brass

January 7 • Cleobury Mortimer Band are looking to fill the ranks ahead of the Midlands Area. Sadly, our resident Bb Bass has stepped down so we are looking to fill the seats. We are a busy band based near Kidderminster, with good access from Worcester & Birmingham.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Derek Renshaw

ABBA Member
Conductor, Band Trainer and Adjudicator.

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top