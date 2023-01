Barnsley Brass January 9 • Barnsley Brass has vacancies for two 2nd / 3rd cornet players. Rehearsals are Mondays and Thursdays at 8pm in our own bandroom at Worsbrough Bridge on the A61 south of Barnsley.

The Egham Band January 8 • The Egham Band are seeking a Bass player (position negotiable) to bolster our ranks for the 2023 area competitions and beyond. We are an active and friendly 1st section band located in our own hall a minutes walk from Egham station.

Cleobury Mortimer Concert Brass January 7 • Do you play Bass Trombone or Cornet (seat negotiable) then look no further Cleobury Band have vacancies. We are based near Kidderminster with good access from Birmingham, Worcester & Telford.