The Egham Band

Posted: 10-Jan-2023

Required:

Soprano Cornet player required to join the Egham Band. We are an active and friendly 1st Section band based near Egham Station in our own Bandhall (complete with bar!). If you're a keen Sop player (or fancy a go in the hot seat) then come and say hello!



Contact:

Please get in touch with James Begg / 07415 414 793

The Egham Band

Posted: 8-Jan-2023

Required:

The Egham Band are seeking a Bass player (position negotiable) to bolster our ranks for the 2023 area competitions and beyond. We are an active and friendly 1st section band located in our own hall a minutes walk from Egham station.



Contact:

Please get in touch with James Begg — / 07415 414 793