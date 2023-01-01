                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

The Egham Band

Posted: 10-Jan-2023

Required:
Soprano Cornet player required to join the Egham Band. We are an active and friendly 1st Section band based near Egham Station in our own Bandhall (complete with bar!). If you're a keen Sop player (or fancy a go in the hot seat) then come and say hello!

Contact:
Please get in touch with James Begg / 07415 414 793

  Map to bandroom   The Egham Band

The Egham Band

Posted: 8-Jan-2023

Required:
The Egham Band are seeking a Bass player (position negotiable) to bolster our ranks for the 2023 area competitions and beyond. We are an active and friendly 1st section band located in our own hall a minutes walk from Egham station.

Contact:
Please get in touch with James Begg — / 07415 414 793

  Map to bandroom   The Egham Band
view all events »

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Beyond the Bell Trombone Quartet

Friday 6 January • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Evening concert

Sunday 22 January • Pemberton Old DW Wigan Bands. Rehearsal Rooms . Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Regent Hall Concerts - The January Band

Friday 3 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 10 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

The Egham Band

January 10 • Soprano Cornet player required to join the Egham Band. We are an active and friendly 1st Section band based near Egham Station in our own Bandhall (complete with bar!). If you're a keen Sop player (or fancy a go in the hot seat) then come and say hello!

Newstead Brass

January 9 • Our Red Priest is looking for a 'Cornet D' as we prepare for the midland championships with Martin Heartfield. Great chance to work with a great MD on this challenging but fun piece to rehearse and then help us pick a new MD to drive us on.

Barnsley Brass

January 9 • Barnsley Brass has vacancies for two 2nd / 3rd cornet players. Rehearsals are Mondays and Thursdays at 8pm in our own bandroom at Worsbrough Bridge on the A61 south of Barnsley.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Simon Gresswell


Conductor, adjudicator, tutor, tuba specialist

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top