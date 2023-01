Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band January 11 • Wakefield Metropolitan band require a front row cornet to complete the line up for the Yorkshire area .... who knows, you may enjoy the band and want to stay!

The Egham Band January 10 • Soprano Cornet player required to join the Egham Band. We are an active and friendly 1st Section band based near Egham Station in our own Bandhall (complete with bar!). If you're a keen Sop player (or fancy a go in the hot seat) then come and say hello!

Newstead Brass January 9 • Our Red Priest is looking for a 'Cornet D' as we prepare for the midland championships with Martin Heartfield. Great chance to work with a great MD on this challenging but fun piece to rehearse and then help us pick a new MD to drive us on.

