Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 3 of 3 First

Previous

Next

Last

Marlborough District Brass Band Inc

Posted: 13-Jan-2023

Required:

Marlborough Brass in New Zealand has vacancy for a BBb Bass player. Currently placed in the top tier of NZs B grade we are specifically seeking tier 2 musicians from 1st division bands prepared to relocate to Blenheim for a minimum of 3 years.



Contact:

Assistance with immigration, employment, accommodation, and travel. Blenheim provides friendly semi rural living with vibrant performing arts community and top outdoor leisure activities. Visit www.marlboroughbrass.nz, or email

Marlborough District Brass Band Inc

Posted: 13-Jan-2023

Required:

Marlborough Brass in New Zealand has vacancy for a Solo Cornet player. Currently placed in the top tier of NZs B grade we are specifically seeking tier 2 musicians from 1st division bands prepared to relocate to Blenheim for a minimum of 3 year



Contact:

Assistance with immigration, employment, accommodation, and travel. Blenheim provides friendly semi rural living with vibrant performing arts community and top outdoor leisure activities. Visit www.marlboroughbrass.nz, or email

Marlborough District Brass Band Inc

Posted: 13-Jan-2023

Required:

Marlborough Brass in New Zealand has vacancy for a Solo Tenor Horn player. Currently placed in the top tier of NZs B grade we are specifically seeking tier 2 musicians from 1st division bands prepared to relocate to Blenheim for a minimum of 3 y



Contact:

Assistance with immigration, employment, accommodation, and travel. Blenheim provides friendly semi rural living with vibrant performing arts community and top outdoor leisure activities. Visit www.marlboroughbrass.nz, or email