Marlborough District Brass Band Inc
Posted: 13-Jan-2023
Required:
Marlborough Brass in New Zealand has vacancy for a BBb Bass player. Currently placed in the top tier of NZs B grade we are specifically seeking tier 2 musicians from 1st division bands prepared to relocate to Blenheim for a minimum of 3 years.
Contact:
Assistance with immigration, employment, accommodation, and travel. Blenheim provides friendly semi rural living with vibrant performing arts community and top outdoor leisure activities. Visit www.marlboroughbrass.nz, or email
Marlborough District Brass Band Inc
Posted: 13-Jan-2023
Required:
Marlborough Brass in New Zealand has vacancy for a Solo Cornet player. Currently placed in the top tier of NZs B grade we are specifically seeking tier 2 musicians from 1st division bands prepared to relocate to Blenheim for a minimum of 3 year
Contact:
Assistance with immigration, employment, accommodation, and travel. Blenheim provides friendly semi rural living with vibrant performing arts community and top outdoor leisure activities. Visit www.marlboroughbrass.nz, or email
Marlborough District Brass Band Inc
Posted: 13-Jan-2023
Required:
Marlborough Brass in New Zealand has vacancy for a Solo Tenor Horn player. Currently placed in the top tier of NZs B grade we are specifically seeking tier 2 musicians from 1st division bands prepared to relocate to Blenheim for a minimum of 3 y
Contact:
Assistance with immigration, employment, accommodation, and travel. Blenheim provides friendly semi rural living with vibrant performing arts community and top outdoor leisure activities. Visit www.marlboroughbrass.nz, or email