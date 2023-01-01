                 

Marlborough District Brass Band Inc

Posted: 13-Jan-2023

Required:
Marlborough Brass in New Zealand has vacancy for a BBb Bass player. Currently placed in the top tier of NZs B grade we are specifically seeking tier 2 musicians from 1st division bands prepared to relocate to Blenheim for a minimum of 3 years.

Contact:
Assistance with immigration, employment, accommodation, and travel. Blenheim provides friendly semi rural living with vibrant performing arts community and top outdoor leisure activities. Visit www.marlboroughbrass.nz, or email

