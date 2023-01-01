1 to 1 of 1
SPAL Sovereign Brass
Posted: 16-Jan-2023
Required:
TUNED/KIT PERCUSSIONIST needed to complete our line up for the upcoming Midlands regional contest and beyond. If you've an enthusiastic & hardworking outlook we'd love to have you along to be part of our dedicated and forward looking team.
Contact:
We currently rehearse 8pm Mon / Thu in Wednesbury (WS10 9ED) close to M6/M5/M54. If you'd like to find out more please feel free to contact us via our Facebook page, email or call Steve on 07736046220.