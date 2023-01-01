                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 1 of  1

SPAL Sovereign Brass

Posted: 16-Jan-2023

Required:
TUNED/KIT PERCUSSIONIST needed to complete our line up for the upcoming Midlands regional contest and beyond. If you've an enthusiastic & hardworking outlook we'd love to have you along to be part of our dedicated and forward looking team.

Contact:
We currently rehearse 8pm Mon / Thu in Wednesbury (WS10 9ED) close to M6/M5/M54. If you'd like to find out more please feel free to contact us via our Facebook page, email or call Steve on 07736046220.

  Map to bandroom   SPAL Sovereign Brass
view all events »

What's on

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Evening concert

Sunday 22 January • Pemberton Old DW Wigan Bands. Rehearsal Rooms . Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Regent Hall Concerts - The January Band

Friday 3 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 10 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 11 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Chinnor Silver

January 16 • Chinnor Silver Band( 2nd Sec) requires a Cornet Player to help us at our Area contest on the 19th of March (current player has mock exams!) We rehearse on a Wed eve and have an all-day workshop booked with Dr David Thornton to help us in our preparations

SPAL Sovereign Brass

January 16 • TUNED/KIT PERCUSSIONIST needed to complete our line up for the upcoming Midlands regional contest and beyond. If you've an enthusiastic & hardworking outlook we'd love to have you along to be part of our dedicated and forward looking team.

Cawthorne Brass Band

January 13 • Energetic and enthusiastic conductor sought by Cawthorne Brass Band, Barnsley, S Yorks. We are a friendly, non-contesting band who nevertheless strive to a high standard of playing. Rehearsals Thurs 1915-2115. We play about 15 engagements per year

view all cards »

Pro Cards

David Hirst

MA, B.Ed (Hons), LTCL
Conductor, adjudicator and arranger

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top