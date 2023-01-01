                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 16-Jan-2023

Required:
Chinnor Silver Band( 2nd Sec) requires a Cornet Player to help us at our Area contest on the 19th of March (current player has mock exams!) We rehearse on a Wed eve and have an all-day workshop booked with Dr David Thornton to help us in our preparations

Contact:
Please call our secretary, Carole Pegram, for an informal chat on 07368 286211 or email on . We are a very friendly band & although this is primarily Area cover, we'd love it if you stayed! ALL ENQUIRIES IN STRICTEST CONFIDENCE

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 24-Dec-2022

Required:
Chinnor Silver (L&SCBBA 2nd section) are looking for a Bass trombone & Bass player (Eb or Bb) to complete their line up for the areas. We rehearse on a Wed eve in our own bandroom (extra rehearsals for contest) and are a friendly, progressive band!

Contact:
Please email the band secretary, or give Carole a call on 07368 286211, for an informal chat. All enquiries will be handled in STRICTEST CONFIDENCE. We would love to hear from you!

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver
view all events »

What's on

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Evening concert

Sunday 22 January • Pemberton Old DW Wigan Bands. Rehearsal Rooms . Enfield street. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Regent Hall Concerts - The January Band

Friday 3 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 10 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 11 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Chinnor Silver

January 16 • Chinnor Silver Band( 2nd Sec) requires a Cornet Player to help us at our Area contest on the 19th of March (current player has mock exams!) We rehearse on a Wed eve and have an all-day workshop booked with Dr David Thornton to help us in our preparations

SPAL Sovereign Brass

January 16 • TUNED/KIT PERCUSSIONIST needed to complete our line up for the upcoming Midlands regional contest and beyond. If you've an enthusiastic & hardworking outlook we'd love to have you along to be part of our dedicated and forward looking team.

Cawthorne Brass Band

January 13 • Energetic and enthusiastic conductor sought by Cawthorne Brass Band, Barnsley, S Yorks. We are a friendly, non-contesting band who nevertheless strive to a high standard of playing. Rehearsals Thurs 1915-2115. We play about 15 engagements per year

view all cards »

Pro Cards

David W. Ashworth

RSCM, ABBA Exec Member, NABBC PRO.
Conductor, Band Trainer and Adjudicator

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top