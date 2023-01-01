Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 18-Jan-2023

Required:

Cornet & Bass trombone needed to complete our line-up for the Areas on the 19th of March. We can also just about squeeze a 3rd percussionist on the coach as well! We are a friendly 2nd sec band and we rehearse on a Wed eve. Weâ€™d love to hear from you.



Contact:

Please call the secretary, Carole Pegram, for an informal chat on 07368 286211 or email on . This will be our first Area contest with our new MD, Ollie Hallstead-Brooks. All enquiries IN STRICTEST CONFIDENCE.

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 16-Jan-2023

Required:

Chinnor Silver Band( 2nd Sec) requires a Cornet Player to help us at our Area contest on the 19th of March (current player has mock exams!) We rehearse on a Wed eve and have an all-day workshop booked with Dr David Thornton to help us in our preparations



Contact:

Please call our secretary, Carole Pegram, for an informal chat on 07368 286211 or email on . We are a very friendly band & although this is primarily Area cover, we'd love it if you stayed! ALL ENQUIRIES IN STRICTEST CONFIDENCE

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 24-Dec-2022

Required:

Chinnor Silver (L&SCBBA 2nd section) are looking for a Bass trombone & Bass player (Eb or Bb) to complete their line up for the areas. We rehearse on a Wed eve in our own bandroom (extra rehearsals for contest) and are a friendly, progressive band!



Contact:

Please email the band secretary, or give Carole a call on 07368 286211, for an informal chat. All enquiries will be handled in STRICTEST CONFIDENCE. We would love to hear from you!