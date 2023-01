January 18 • Euphonium/baritone and bass vacancies (positions negotiable). Other players welcome.. . We are a friendly band with strong musicians playing to a good standard, and have recently appointed Tariq Ahmed as MD.

January 18 • TROMBONE PLAYERS NEEDED. Ringwood and Burley Band are a community brass band requiring Trombone players of any type to join them. We play about 12 small concerts a year. Rehearsals are every Friday evening at Greyfriars Community Centre, Ringwood, Hants.

January 18 • Cornet & Bass trombone needed to complete our line-up for the Areas on the 19th of March. We can also just about squeeze a 3rd percussionist on the coach as well! We are a friendly 2nd sec band and we rehearse on a Wed eve. We’d love to hear from you.