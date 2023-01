Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Deepcar Brass Band

Posted: 20-Jan-2023

Required:

The following positions are available to complete our lineup for the Areas on March 4 or permanently if required. TROMBONE (either 2nd or 1st) and back row CORNET. Practice nights Monday & Friday 7.15pm. Consider part time if distances difficult.



Contact:

Bandroom is 5 mins from J36/35a M1. Expressions of interest please to Paul on 07989 728474, in confidence.