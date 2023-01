Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Ratby Cooperative

Posted: 20-Jan-2023

Required:

Ratby Band are inviting applications for MUSICAL DIRECTOR - Working alongside Artistic Director Mareika Gray, the role is Resident MD of the Ratby Senior Band (Ch Sec) and overall Musical Director of Ratby's five ensembles, leading our team of conductors



Contact:

To express interest, or discuss in confidence, please contact band Trustee Kirk Turner on 07966 968490 or email — Auditions to be held in March.