Croft Silver Band

Posted: 22-Jan-2023

Required:
Croft Silver Band are looking to find enthusiastic cornet and bass players who would like to join our friendly 4th Section band for the Regional Championship contest in March and beyond.

Contact:
Please contact our Band Secretary
Katrina on 07786874496 or contact our MD Henry Dunger on 07481 804355 or email us at
Find out more about us at www.croftsilverband.com

  Map to bandroom   Croft Silver Band

Croft Silver Band

Posted: 4-Jan-2023

Required:
Croft Silver Band are looking to find enthusiastic players who want to join us for the Regional Championship contest in March and beyond. We are a friendly 4th Section band, we would love to hear from any solo cornet, Trombone, Eb Bass and Bb Bass players

Contact:
Please contact our Band Secretary
Katrina on 07786874496 or email us at
Find out more about us at www.croftsilverband.com

  Map to bandroom   Croft Silver Band
