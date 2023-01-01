Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Cinderford Band

Posted: 24-Jan-2023

Required:

Cinderford Band (2nd Section and based in Gloucestershire) under our new MD Steve Kane, are looking for a 2nd Trombone player/Bb Bass player to complete our final line up for the West of England Regional Finals in Torquay on Sunday 12th March and beyond.



Contact:

Please contact our Chairman Ian Tomlins in complete confidence on 07815 634905 or for more details.

Our friendly committed band rehearse in Cinderford Sundays 7pm to 9pm and Wednesdays 8pm to 10pm with great facilities