The GUS Band

Posted: 27-Jan-2023

Required:

The GUS Band is seeking applications for the position of Soprano Cornet. The GUS Band are a championship section band based in central Northampton and rehearse Mondays and Thursdays 8-10pm



Contact:

If you're interested in joining the most successful band in Midland Regional history, working alongside Musical Director Chris Bond and Professional Conductor Dr David Thornton, please contact Kieren Williams on 07359 391792 or