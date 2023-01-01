                 

*
Positions Vacant

City of Oxford Silver Band

Posted: 28-Jan-2023

Required:
CORNET VACANCY. Do you live near Oxford and looking for a band to play in? We have exciting opportunities for brass and percussion players who are keen to join a friendly and inclusive musical group.

Contact:
See https:/­­/­­www.cosb.co.uk/­­vacancies/ for further info. Call for an informal chat or text 07786 098 151 or email: .

  Map to bandroom   City of Oxford Silver Band

