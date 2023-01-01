1 to 2 of 2
City of Oxford Silver Band
Posted: 28-Jan-2023
Required:
CORNET VACANCY. Do you live near Oxford and looking for a band to play in? We have exciting opportunities for brass and percussion players who are keen to join a friendly and inclusive musical group.
Contact:
See https://www.cosb.co.uk/vacancies/ for further info. Call for an informal chat or text 07786 098 151 or email: .
