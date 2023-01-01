Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

City of Oxford Silver Band

Posted: 28-Jan-2023

Required:

CORNET VACANCY. Do you live near Oxford and looking for a band to play in? We have exciting opportunities for brass and percussion players who are keen to join a friendly and inclusive musical group.



Contact:

See https:/­­/­­www.cosb.co.uk/­­vacancies/ for further info. Call for an informal chat or text 07786 098 151 or email: .

City of Oxford Silver Band

Posted: 4-Jan-2023

Required:

Do you live near Oxford and looking for a band to play in? We have exciting opportunities for brass and percussion players who are keen to join a friendly and inclusive musical group.



Contact:

See https:/­/­www.cosb.co.uk/­vacancies/ for further info. Call for an informal chat or text 07786 098 151 or email: .