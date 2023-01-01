                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 1 of  1

Uppermill Band

Posted: 28-Jan-2023

Required:
UPPERMILL BAND (2nd Section)URGENTLY REQUIRE AN EEb BASS PLAYER, initially to complete our team for the NW Regional Contest on 26th Feb and beyond. If you are looking for a change or just able to help for the contest UPPERMILL BAND REALLY NEED YOU!,

Contact:
We rehearse Mon & Wed 7-45 -9:45pm in our own Bandroom in Saddleworth OL3 7HY. if you are interested in being part of team UPPERMILL or just able to help at the Regional contest please contact us on: or Katie on 07949 559200

  Map to bandroom   Uppermill Band
view all events »

What's on

Boarshurst Silver Band - Vernon Building Society (Poynton) Brass Band

Sunday 29 January • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - The January Band

Friday 3 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 10 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 11 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Uppermill Band

January 28 • UPPERMILL BAND (2nd Section)URGENTLY REQUIRE AN EEb BASS PLAYER, initially to complete our team for the NW Regional Contest on 26th Feb and beyond. If you are looking for a change or just able to help for the contest UPPERMILL BAND REALLY NEED YOU!,

City of Oxford Silver Band

January 28 • CORNET VACANCY. Do you live near Oxford and looking for a band to play in? We have exciting opportunities for brass and percussion players who are keen to join a friendly and inclusive musical group.

Concert Brass Poynton

January 28 • Tired of Contesting? Concert Brass Poynton seek a Bass, Front Row Cornet and Trombone player. Not a learner band. Higher section players should enjoy our rehearsal. Rehearing Weds, 8.00 to 10.00pm in Poynton (between Stockport & Macclesfield.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Simon Gresswell


Conductor, adjudicator, tutor, tuba specialist

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top