Newstead Brass

Posted: 30-Jan-2023

Required:
Our Red Priest is still looking for an EEb Bass as we prepare for the midland championships with Martin Heartfield. Great chance to work with a great MD on this challenging but fun piece to rehearse.

Contact:
Well attended twice weekly rehearsals (Weds & Sun evenings) in Kirkby in Ashfield near M1 J27 and J28.
Please contact band secretary Mike on 07914 529936 / 0115 9680563 or via

We look forward to hearing from you.

  Map to bandroom   Newstead Brass

Newstead Brass

Posted: 9-Jan-2023

Required:
Our Red Priest is looking for a 'Cornet C' as we prepare for the midland championships with Martin Heartfield. Great chance to work with a great MD on this challenging but fun piece to rehearse and then help us pick a new MD to drive us on.

Contact:
Well attended twice weekly rehearsals (Weds & Sun evenings) in Kirkby in Ashfield near M1 J27 and J28.
Please contact band secretary Mike on 07914 529936 / 0115 9680563 or via

We look forward to hearing from you.

  Map to bandroom   Newstead Brass
