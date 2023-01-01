Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

Leicestershire Co-op Band

Posted: 30-Jan-2023

Required:

Leicestershire Co-op Band are looking for a PERCUSSIONIST for the 2023 Midlands Regional Championships (and beyond). Do you fancy the challenge of The Pilgrim's Progress under the artistic direction of Keith Leonard?



Contact:

Rehearsals in Coalville, Leicestershire, Tuesday and Thursday.

Contact Steve Barham (Band Manager) in confidence on 07498 799103

Leicestershire Co-op Band

Posted: 5-Jan-2023

Required:

Leicestershire Co-op Band are looking to recruit a Cornet player and Percussionist (Kit or Tuned), to help strengthen our band. We are a hard working, ambitious band, looking to bolster our ranks for 2023.



Contact:

Rehearsals are Tuesday & Thursday in our own bandroom in Coalville, Leicestershire. Please contact Steve Barham (07498 799103), or message through our website (leicestercoopband.com) or Facebook page for more details.