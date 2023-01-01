1 to 2 of 2
Leicestershire Co-op Band
Posted: 30-Jan-2023
Required:
Leicestershire Co-op Band are looking for a PERCUSSIONIST for the 2023 Midlands Regional Championships (and beyond). Do you fancy the challenge of The Pilgrim's Progress under the artistic direction of Keith Leonard?
Contact:
Rehearsals in Coalville, Leicestershire, Tuesday and Thursday.
Contact Steve Barham (Band Manager) in confidence on 07498 799103
Leicestershire Co-op Band
Posted: 5-Jan-2023
Required:
Leicestershire Co-op Band are looking to recruit a Cornet player and Percussionist (Kit or Tuned), to help strengthen our band. We are a hard working, ambitious band, looking to bolster our ranks for 2023.
Contact:
Rehearsals are Tuesday & Thursday in our own bandroom in Coalville, Leicestershire. Please contact Steve Barham (07498 799103), or message through our website (leicestercoopband.com) or Facebook page for more details.