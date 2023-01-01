                 

Leicestershire Co-op Band

Posted: 30-Jan-2023

Required:
Leicestershire Co-op Band are looking for a PERCUSSIONIST for the 2023 Midlands Regional Championships (and beyond). Do you fancy the challenge of The Pilgrim's Progress under the artistic direction of Keith Leonard?

Contact:
Rehearsals in Coalville, Leicestershire, Tuesday and Thursday.
Contact Steve Barham (Band Manager) in confidence on 07498 799103

  Map to bandroom   Leicestershire Co-op Band

Leicestershire Co-op Band

Posted: 5-Jan-2023

Required:
Leicestershire Co-op Band are looking to recruit a Cornet player and Percussionist (Kit or Tuned), to help strengthen our band. We are a hard working, ambitious band, looking to bolster our ranks for 2023.

Contact:
Rehearsals are Tuesday & Thursday in our own bandroom in Coalville, Leicestershire. Please contact Steve Barham (07498 799103), or message through our website (leicestercoopband.com) or Facebook page for more details.

  Map to bandroom   Leicestershire Co-op Band
