Chadderton Band

Posted: 31-Jan-2023

Required:
Chadderton Band is a non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are a friendly band and welcome all players of any age and ability on all sections of the band. Please come along and meet the band you will be very welcomed.

Contact:
Venue: St Barnabas Church Arundel St Clarksfield Oldham OL4 1NL
Mondays 7.45pm to 9.30 pm
Contact details: Lee Stevenson 07512032818

  Map to bandroom   Chadderton Band

