Banks Brass Band

Posted: 1-Feb-2023

Required:
Banks Brass Band is a friendly, non-contesting band based in the village of Banks, near Southport, Lancashire. We are always pleased to see new players. In particular, we would welcome players of the bigger instruments - basses, trombones etc

Contact:
For further details, please visit our website or Facebook page or email us: Alternatively, why not come along to a practice? Rehearsals are held on Monday evenings, 8.00-9.30pm in Banks Leisure Centre.

  Map to bandroom   Banks Brass Band

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - The January Band

Friday 3 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

WFEL Fairey Band -

Sunday 5 February • Glossop Old Bandroom . Derby St.. SK138LP SK138LP

Boarshurst Silver Band - Westoe Brass Band

Sunday 5 February • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 10 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Vacancies

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

February 1 • A hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** SOLO TENOR HORN ** player.. . For more information about the band please visit our website.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

February 1 • A hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** BBb BASS ** player.. . For more information about the band please visit our website.

Pro Cards

Nicholas B. Hudson

FTCL LGSMD (Hons)
Musician | Trombonist | Educator

               

