Banks Brass Band
Posted: 1-Feb-2023
Required:
Banks Brass Band is a friendly, non-contesting band based in the village of Banks, near Southport, Lancashire. We are always pleased to see new players. In particular, we would welcome players of the bigger instruments - basses, trombones etc
Contact:
For further details, please visit our website or Facebook page or email us: Alternatively, why not come along to a practice? Rehearsals are held on Monday evenings, 8.00-9.30pm in Banks Leisure Centre.
