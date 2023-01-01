Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

Banks Brass Band

Posted: 1-Feb-2023

Required:

Banks Brass Band is a friendly, non-contesting band based in the village of Banks, near Southport, Lancashire. We are always pleased to see new players. In particular, we would welcome players of the bigger instruments - basses, trombones etc



Contact:

For further details, please visit our website or Facebook page or email us: Alternatively, why not come along to a practice? Rehearsals are held on Monday evenings, 8.00-9.30pm in Banks Leisure Centre.

Banks Brass Band

Posted: 1-Feb-2023

Required:

Banks Brass Band is a friendly, non-contesting band based in the village of Banks, near Southport, Lancashire. We are always pleased to see new players. In particular, we would welcome players of the bigger instruments - basses, trombones etc



Contact:

For further details, please visit our website or Facebook page or email us: Alternatively, why not come along to a practice? Rehearsals are held on Monday evenings, 8.00-9.30pm in Banks Leisure Centre.