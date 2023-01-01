1 to 2 of 2
Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band
Posted: 1-Feb-2023
Required:
A hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** SOLO TENOR HORN ** player.
For more information about the band please visit our website.
Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail
Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band
Posted: 1-Feb-2023
Required:
A hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** BBb BASS ** player.
For more information about the band please visit our website.
Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail