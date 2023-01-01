1 to 1 of 1
Bilton Silver Rugby Band
Posted: 2-Feb-2023
Required:
The band currently has a vacancy for a Percussionist. Contesting in the 1st section the band carries out a varied programme of events. Rehearsals are held in our purpose built hall in Bilton, Rugby, meaning equipment is set-up ready for rehearsals.
Contact:
The bandroom is located close to road (M1, M6, A14) and rail links (Birmingham/Euston line) with rehearsals held on Monday & Friday (7-30pm). Applications can be made in confidence to Hannah Bowles (Secretary) via