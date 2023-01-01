Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Uppermill Band

Posted: 7-Feb-2023

Required:

UPPERMILL BAND (2nd Section)URGENTLY REQUIRE AN EEb BASS PLAYER, initially to complete our team for the NW Regional Contest on 26th Feb and beyond. If you are looking for a change or just able to help for the contest UPPERMILL BAND REALLY NEED YOU!,



Contact:

We rehearse Mon & Wed 7-45 -9:45pm in our own Bandroom in Saddleworth OL3 7HY. if you are interested in being part of team UPPERMILL or just able to help at the Regional contest please contact us on: or Katie on 07949 559200

