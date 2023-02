Lydney Band February 7 • We have a vacancy for a Bb BASS. We are an ambitious Third Section band (West of England), based in the Forest of Dean, Glos. Rehearsal - Friday evenings. Good travel links from Gloucester, South Wales and South Gloucester.

Uppermill Band February 7 • UPPERMILL BAND (2nd Section)URGENTLY REQUIRE AN EEb BASS PLAYER, initially to complete our team for the NW Regional Contest on 26th Feb and beyond. If you are looking for a change or just able to help for the contest UPPERMILL BAND REALLY NEED YOU!,

Oxford Cherwell Brass February 5 • We are looking for Cornets (position negotiable) and Percussion for the Area Contest & beyond. Come join our friendly, easy-going band based in Kidlington, Oxford. Rehearsals are Wednesday evenings plus Sunday mornings in the run-up to the Area Contest.

