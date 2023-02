Stretford Band February 9 • Stretford Band are a non-contesting band with a varied concert programme. We welcome all players of varying ability but in particular need an experienced solo horn, B Bass and 1st baritone.

Haverhill Silver Band February 9 • Haverhill Silver Band (L&SC champions 2022) seeks a talented Eb or Bb bass player. We enjoy a balanced workload of concerts and contests (including the Spring Festival), under the baton of Paul Filby. Rehearsals - Wednesdays plus some Sundays.

Staines Brass February 8 • Staines Brass (L&SC 1st section) have exciting plans for the year ahead with our conductor Gareth Trott! We only need a few players to complete our line up - are you a soprano, horn or BBb bass player looking for something different?

