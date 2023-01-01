                 

Barnton Silver Band

Posted: 10-Feb-2023

Applications are invited for a Musical Director. We are a sociable non-contesting band of good standard based in Mid Cheshire. Our well attended band, rehearse on Tuesday evenings 7:30 until 9:30pm. We have a sensible number of engagements in the diary.

A warm welcome awaits if you wish to meet us and have a trial run.
Please ring Chris on 07903779619 to discuss or contact us through our website:
www.barntonsilverband.com
www.facebook.com/­­BarntonSilverBand

