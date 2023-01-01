                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 3 of  3

Uppermill Band

Posted: 11-Feb-2023

Required:
UPPERMILL BAND (2nd Section)URGENTLY REQUIRE AN EEb BASS PLAYER, initially to complete our team for the NW Regional Contest on 26th Feb and beyond. If you are looking for a change or just able to help for the contest UPPERMILL BAND REALLY NEED YOU!,

Contact:
We rehearse Mon & Wed 7-45 -9:45pm in our own Bandroom in Saddleworth OL3 7HY. if you are interested in being part of team UPPERMILL or just able to help at the Regional contest please contact us on: or Katie on 07949 559200

  Map to bandroom   Uppermill Band

Uppermill Band

Posted: 7-Feb-2023

Required:
UPPERMILL BAND (2nd Section)URGENTLY REQUIRE AN EEb BASS PLAYER, initially to complete our team for the NW Regional Contest on 26th Feb and beyond. If you are looking for a change or just able to help for the contest UPPERMILL BAND REALLY NEED YOU!,

Contact:
We rehearse Mon & Wed 7-45 -9:45pm in our own Bandroom in Saddleworth OL3 7HY. if you are interested in being part of team UPPERMILL or just able to help at the Regional contest please contact us on: or Katie on 07949 559200

  Map to bandroom   Uppermill Band

Uppermill Band

Posted: 28-Jan-2023

Required:
UPPERMILL BAND (2nd Section)URGENTLY REQUIRE AN EEb BASS PLAYER, initially to complete our team for the NW Regional Contest on 26th Feb and beyond. If you are looking for a change or just able to help for the contest UPPERMILL BAND REALLY NEED YOU!,

Contact:
We rehearse Mon & Wed 7-45 -9:45pm in our own Bandroom in Saddleworth OL3 7HY. if you are interested in being part of team UPPERMILL or just able to help at the Regional contest please contact us on: or Katie on 07949 559200

  Map to bandroom   Uppermill Band
view all events »

What's on

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 10 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 11 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Boarshurst Silver Band - Boro' Brass

Sunday 12 February • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

The GUS Band - From Rothwell with Love

Saturday 18 February • Holy Trinity Church. Squires Hill. Rothwell, Kettering. Northamptonshire. NN14 6BQ NN14 6BQ

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Uppermill Band

February 11 • UPPERMILL BAND (2nd Section)URGENTLY REQUIRE AN EEb BASS PLAYER, initially to complete our team for the NW Regional Contest on 26th Feb and beyond. If you are looking for a change or just able to help for the contest UPPERMILL BAND REALLY NEED YOU!,

Harlow Brass Band

February 10 • We have vacancies for trombones and back row cornets.

City of Oxford Silver Band

February 10 • We seek enthusiastic and confident players to join us on Cornet (Solo, Rep and Back Row positions available) as we prepare for local and regional contests.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Ian Holmes

BA (hons), PGDip (RCM), ARCM, ALCM
Conductor, piano accompanist and educator

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top