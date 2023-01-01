                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Mereside Brass

Posted: 16-Feb-2023

Required:
Mereside Brass are looking for a new MUSICAL DIRECTOR to continue to develop and challenge the band. We are a friendly 4th Section band with most seats filled, currently not contesting but with a sensible calendar of jobs and band social events.

Contact:
We rehearse 8pm-10pm Friday evenings at The Venue, Rudheath, Northwich, CW9 7JL. For further information about this position, please email or ring Shaz (Chairperson) 07890 200567 or concert secretary Dede 07931 971544

  Map to bandroom   Mereside Brass

Mereside Brass

Posted: 27-Jan-2023

Required:
Mereside Brass (Rudheath, Northwich, Cheshire) are looking for a front row CORNET, possibly PRINCIPAL for the right player. We are a friendly 4th Section band, currently not contesting but with a sensible calendar of jobs and band social events

Contact:
We rehearse 8pm Friday evenings at The Venue, Rudheath, Northwich, CW9 7JL and warmly welcome players in all sections to join us or to visit. Please email , check us out on Facebook or visit www.meresidebrass.co.uk

  Map to bandroom   Mereside Brass
view all events »

What's on

The GUS Band - From Rothwell with Love

Saturday 18 February • Holy Trinity Church. Squires Hill. Rothwell, Kettering. Northamptonshire. NN14 6BQ NN14 6BQ

Boarshurst Silver Band - North West Area Preview Evening

Sunday 19 February • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Contest: North West Regional Championships

Sunday 26 February • Winter Gardens Complex, Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HU

Regent Hall Concerts - The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra

Friday 3 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Saturday 4 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

West Somerset Brass Band

February 16 • West Somerset Brass is looking to strengthen its Cornet Section in all areas. We are located in Watchet a harbour town with a great history. Main rehearsals are Friday evening from 7.30 - 9.30 with training band from 6.30 - 7.30 which supports all ages.

Mereside Brass

February 16 • Mereside Brass are looking for a new MUSICAL DIRECTOR to continue to develop and challenge the band. We are a friendly 4th Section band with most seats filled, currently not contesting but with a sensible calendar of jobs and band social events.

Sidmouth Town Band

February 16 • An exciting opportunity has arisen for a trombone player (bass or tenor) to join Sidmouth Town Band, a first section band based in East Devon, with a varied programme of engagements and contesting. Rehearsals are on Tues and Fri in bespoke band-room

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Jenny Gartside

Bsc Hons
Jeweller, brass band themed jewellery and pin badges

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top