West Somerset Brass Band
Posted: 16-Feb-2023
Required:
West Somerset Brass is looking to strengthen its Cornet Section in all areas. We are located in Watchet a harbour town with a great history. Main rehearsals are Friday evening from 7.30 - 9.30 with training band from 6.30 - 7.30 which supports all ages.
Contact:
Please apply via westsomersetbrass.co.uk or ring 07814125945. We also have a website at westsomersetbrass.co.uk. Our rehearsal room is The Methodist School Room Harbour Road, Watchet. On holiday come along to the rehearsal. Can share transport