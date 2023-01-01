Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 1 of 1 First

Previous

Next

Last

West Somerset Brass Band

Posted: 16-Feb-2023

Required:

West Somerset Brass is looking to strengthen its Cornet Section in all areas. We are located in Watchet a harbour town with a great history. Main rehearsals are Friday evening from 7.30 - 9.30 with training band from 6.30 - 7.30 which supports all ages.



Contact:

Please apply via westsomersetbrass.co.uk or ring 07814125945. We also have a website at westsomersetbrass.co.uk. Our rehearsal room is The Methodist School Room Harbour Road, Watchet. On holiday come along to the rehearsal. Can share transport