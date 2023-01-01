1 to 2 of 2
City of Oxford Silver Band
Posted: 19-Feb-2023
Required:
We seek enthusiastic players to join us on Cornet (Soprano, Solo, Repiano or Back Row), Eb Bass, Bass trombone and Percussion. With four active bands, COSB offers opportunities at all levels.
Contact:
Rehearsals every Wednesday evening and a range of enjoyable events throughout the year.
Most of all a welcoming, friendly, and supportive musical environment. For more info or just a friendly chat, text or call 07786 098 151 or email
City of Oxford Silver Band
Posted: 10-Feb-2023
Required:
We seek enthusiastic and confident players to join us on Cornet (Solo, Rep and Back Row positions available) as we prepare for local and regional contests.
Contact:
Rehearsals every Wednesday evening and a range of enjoyable events throughout the year.
Most of all a welcoming, friendly, and supportive musical environment. For more info or just a friendly chat, text or call 07786 098 151 or email