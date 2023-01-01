Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

City of Oxford Silver Band

Posted: 19-Feb-2023

Required:

We seek enthusiastic players to join us on Cornet (Soprano, Solo, Repiano or Back Row), Eb Bass, Bass trombone and Percussion. With four active bands, COSB offers opportunities at all levels.



Contact:

Rehearsals every Wednesday evening and a range of enjoyable events throughout the year.

Most of all a welcoming, friendly, and supportive musical environment. For more info or just a friendly chat, text or call 07786 098 151 or email

City of Oxford Silver Band

Posted: 10-Feb-2023

Required:

We seek enthusiastic and confident players to join us on Cornet (Solo, Rep and Back Row positions available) as we prepare for local and regional contests.



Contact:

Rehearsals every Wednesday evening and a range of enjoyable events throughout the year.

Most of all a welcoming, friendly, and supportive musical environment. For more info or just a friendly chat, text or call 07786 098 151 or email