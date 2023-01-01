Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

West Somerset Brass Band

Posted: 22-Feb-2023

Required:

West Somerset Brass are looking for Cornet Players of all abilities to join our existing team in the main band or if you wish the training band of all ages. An existing player, returning player or new player all are welcome to join.



Contact:

Please make contact at or ring 07814125945. We practice on Fridays 7.30 — 9.30 with training band 6.30 -7.30. Location is Harbour Road Watchet, Methodist Church School Room. Shared lifts from areas such as Taunton, Bridgwater

West Somerset Brass Band

Posted: 16-Feb-2023

Required:

West Somerset Brass is looking to strengthen its Cornet Section in all areas. We are located in Watchet a harbour town with a great history. Main rehearsals are Friday evening from 7.30 - 9.30 with training band from 6.30 - 7.30 which supports all ages.



Contact:

Please apply via westsomersetbrass.co.uk or ring 07814125945. We also have a website at westsomersetbrass.co.uk. Our rehearsal room is The Methodist School Room Harbour Road, Watchet. On holiday come along to the rehearsal. Can share transport