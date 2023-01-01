                 

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

Posted: 23-Feb-2023

Required:
Percussion: Our rapidly developing non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks Percussionists, kit & tuned. We have some nice timps waiting to be played! Others also welcome!

Contact:
We rehearse 8.00-10.00 on Wednesday evenings at the Neville Hall, Waltham St Lawrence, RG10 0JJ, next to The Bell.
Please contact via the website, or email directly

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

Posted: 23-Feb-2023

Required:
Trombone: Our friendly non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks Solo Trombone and Bass Trombone players. Others also welcome!

Contact:
We rehearse 8.00-10.00 on Wednesday evenings at the Neville Hall, Waltham St Lawrence, RG10 0JJ, next to The Bell.
Please contact via the website, or email directly

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

Posted: 23-Feb-2023

Required:
1st Horn, Solo|2nd|3rd Cornet: Our rapidly developing non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks a capable 1st Horn player and cornet players to fill gaps on both front and back rows. Other players also welcome!

Contact:
We rehearse 8.00-10.00 on Wednesday evenings at the Neville Hall, Waltham St Lawrence, RG10 0JJ, next to The Bell.
Please contact via the website, or email directly

