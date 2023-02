Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Ratby Cooperative

Posted: 24-Feb-2023

Required:

Ratby Mid Band (3rd Section) are seeking applications for the position of Conductor. Working at the heart of the Ratby Organisation the Mid Band are seeking new conductor to lead the band and to help develop its concert and contest profile.



Contact:

To apply in confidence, please send a CV to Chair of Trustees John Hauton by email by Sunday 19th March.

For further information or to discuss the post please contact John on 07792 783426.