                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 3 of  3

Uppermill Band

Posted: 26-Feb-2023

Required:
Following the Area contest UPPERMILL BAND will require EEb / BBb BASS & CORNET PLAYERS to complete our team. If you are moving into the area or just looking for a change why not join us and be part of the hard working and committed Team UPPERMILL.

Contact:
We rehearse Mon & Wed 7-45 -9:45pm in our own Bandroom in Saddleworth OL3 7HY. if you are interested in being part of team UPPERMILL why not join us. Please contact us either by email — or call Katie on 07949 559200

  Map to bandroom   Uppermill Band

Uppermill Band

Posted: 11-Feb-2023

Required:
UPPERMILL BAND (2nd Section)URGENTLY REQUIRE AN EEb BASS PLAYER, initially to complete our team for the NW Regional Contest on 26th Feb and beyond. If you are looking for a change or just able to help for the contest UPPERMILL BAND REALLY NEED YOU!,

Contact:
We rehearse Mon & Wed 7-45 -9:45pm in our own Bandroom in Saddleworth OL3 7HY. if you are interested in being part of team UPPERMILL or just able to help at the Regional contest please contact us on: or Katie on 07949 559200

  Map to bandroom   Uppermill Band

Uppermill Band

Posted: 7-Feb-2023

Required:
UPPERMILL BAND (2nd Section)URGENTLY REQUIRE AN EEb BASS PLAYER, initially to complete our team for the NW Regional Contest on 26th Feb and beyond. If you are looking for a change or just able to help for the contest UPPERMILL BAND REALLY NEED YOU!,

Contact:
We rehearse Mon & Wed 7-45 -9:45pm in our own Bandroom in Saddleworth OL3 7HY. if you are interested in being part of team UPPERMILL or just able to help at the Regional contest please contact us on: or Katie on 07949 559200

  Map to bandroom   Uppermill Band
view all events »

What's on

Contest: North West Regional Championships

Sunday 26 February • Winter Gardens Complex, Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HU

Regent Hall Concerts - The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra

Friday 3 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Saturday 4 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Sunday 5 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Scots Guards

Friday 10 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Uppermill Band

February 26 • Following the Area contest UPPERMILL BAND will require EEb / BBb BASS & CORNET PLAYERS to complete our team. If you are moving into the area or just looking for a change why not join us and be part of the hard working and committed Team UPPERMILL.

Ratby Cooperative

February 24 • Ratby Mid Band (3rd Section) are seeking applications for the position of Conductor. Working at the heart of the Ratby Organisation the Mid Band are seeking new conductor to lead the band and to help develop its concert and contest profile.

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

February 23 • Percussion: Our rapidly developing non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks Percussionists, kit & tuned. We have some nice timps waiting to be played! Others also welcome!

view all cards »

Pro Cards

James Chamberlain

BMus (Hons) PGCE
Conductor, Teacher

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top