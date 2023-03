Concert Brass Poynton March 1 • A change from contesting? Concert Brass Poynton seek a few additional players including a Bass & Trombone & Front Row Cornet. Not a learner band. Higher section players should enjoy our rehearsal. See below for info.

Oddfellows Brass February 28 • Required solo trombone, soprano cornet, Bb Bass . We are a first section band with our own band room just off junction 22 of the M1 in Leicestershire. The band has a diary of sponsorship concerts throughout the year as well as contests. .

Phoenix Brass February 27 • Phoenix Brass Crewkerne Seek Musical Director and front row cornet players .We are looking for someone . enthusiastic with drive to take the band forward and prepare for Concerts this year and Contesting 2024. in the 3rd section

