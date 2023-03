Tintwistle Band March 2 • Friendly 2nd section Northwest/Midlands area brass band have seats available for 2nd Euphonium, Baritone, 2nd Horn, Ebb Bass and tuned percussion, rehearsals are 8 to 10pm Monday and Thursday. We know you are out there come and have a go.

City of Bath Brass Band March 2 • City of Bath Brass Band has vacancies for Principal Cornet and Principal Euphonium due to player retirement. We are an ambitious and friendly 3rd section band with a busy engagement calendar throughout the year.

Concert Brass Poynton March 1 • A change from contesting? Concert Brass Poynton seek a few additional players including a Bass & Trombone & Front Row Cornet. Not a learner band. Higher section players should enjoy our rehearsal. See below for info.

