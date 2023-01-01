1 to 1 of 1
Wotton-under-Edge Silver Band
Posted: 2-Mar-2023
Required:
We are seeking an inspirational MD to join our friendly & committed 1st Section Band. We'd love to hear from you if you can help drive the band forward - playing at the highest possible standard whilst ensuring enjoyment for our audiences & players.
Contact:
Rehearsals are twice weekly on Tuesday and Thursday evenings in Wotton (just 10 minutes from Junction 14 of the M5)
Please contact us at or via our website http://www.wottonsilverband.co.uk/contact-us/