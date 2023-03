March 3 • Following a successful Area contest, and due to relocation, Besses Boys' Band (2nd Section NW) are looking for a SOLO EUPHONIUM to join the band.. . Rehearsals take place Monday and Friday, 19:30-21:30 in Simister, Prestwich, Manchester, M25 2SB.

March 2 • We are seeking an inspirational MD to join our friendly & committed 1st Section Band. We'd love to hear from you if you can help drive the band forward - playing at the highest possible standard whilst ensuring enjoyment for our audiences & players.