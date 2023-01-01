                 

Phoenix Brass

Posted: 4-Mar-2023

Required:
Friendly second section band in Crewkerne, south Somerset, looking to recruit cornet players, especially front row, to take the band through the summer concert season and towards contesting in 2024. Players of other instruments are also welcome to apply

Contact:
Please contact (in confidence) band secretary Sue Surridge on 01935 593728 or 07932 775439

  Map to bandroom   Phoenix Brass

Phoenix Brass

Posted: 27-Feb-2023

Required:
Phoenix Brass Crewkerne Seek Musical Director and front row cornet players .We are looking for someone enthusiastic with drive to take the band forward and prepare for Concerts this year and Contesting 2024 in the 3rd section

Contact:
Please make contact at or Tel 01935 429611 We rehearse Tuesday evenings 8pm — 10pm at Severalls Hall Severalls Park Avenue Crewkerne TA18 8DR

  Map to bandroom   Phoenix Brass
