Shrewton Silver Band
Posted: 4-Mar-2023
Required:
Bb BASS - We are looking for a strong Bb Bass player to start asap after the Regionals in Torquay-We are a highly rated 2nd section band sitting at the top of the section regionally. We rehearse on Monday and Thursday evenings in Shrewton, Wilts. SP3 4JL
Contact:
We are a very friendly and sociable band with a varied calendar of events through the year.
Please contact our Band Manager ,Steve Smith on 07836319966 or email
Shrewton Silver Band
Posted: 4-Mar-2023
Required:
SOLO TROMBONE - Due to relocation, we are looking for a Solo Trombone player to join the band immediately after the regionals in Torquay. We are a highly rated 2nd section band and rehearse on Monday and Thursday evenings in Shrewton, Wiltshire. (SP3 4JL)
Contact:
We are a very friendly and sociable band with a varied calendar of engagements through the year.
Please contact our Band Manager, Steve Smith on 07836 319966 or email