Rushden Town Band
Posted: 4-Mar-2023
Required:
Principal cornet - due to relocation of the current post holder, the band is looking for a new Principal Cornet. The band has many engagements throughout the year and enjoys participating in contests.
Contact:
For more details and to express and interest, please contact Adele on 07936 624212.
Rushden Town Band
Posted: 4-Mar-2023
Required:
Solo Trombone - due to a new job, the present post holder has reluctantly had to resign from the post. This could include joining the band on Tour to Ypres if new post holder available.
Contact:
Please contact our MD Adele on 07936 624212 for more details or to express an interest.