Rushden Town Band

Posted: 4-Mar-2023

Required:
Principal cornet - due to relocation of the current post holder, the band is looking for a new Principal Cornet. The band has many engagements throughout the year and enjoys participating in contests.

Contact:
For more details and to express and interest, please contact Adele on 07936 624212.

Rushden Town Band

Posted: 4-Mar-2023

Required:
Solo Trombone - due to a new job, the present post holder has reluctantly had to resign from the post. This could include joining the band on Tour to Ypres if new post holder available.

Contact:
Please contact our MD Adele on 07936 624212 for more details or to express an interest.

Conductor, Adjudicator, Compere, Actor

               

