Rushden Town Band

Posted: 4-Mar-2023

Required:

Principal cornet - due to relocation of the current post holder, the band is looking for a new Principal Cornet. The band has many engagements throughout the year and enjoys participating in contests.



Contact:

For more details and to express and interest, please contact Adele on 07936 624212.

Required:

Solo Trombone - due to a new job, the present post holder has reluctantly had to resign from the post. This could include joining the band on Tour to Ypres if new post holder available.



Contact:

Please contact our MD Adele on 07936 624212 for more details or to express an interest.