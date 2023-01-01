1 to 2 of 2
wantage silver band
Posted: 4-Mar-2023
Required:
Wantage Concert Brass (1st section) are looking to appoint a new Musical Director after the area championships in March. In the first instance please send expressions of interest with a CV detailing what you would bring to the band.
Contact:
A shortlist will be made after the areas and applicants informed of audition dates and music required. The band currently rehearse on Tuesday and Friday evenings 7:30-9:30 in our own band room. Please contact
Posted: 19-Feb-2023
Required:
Wantage Concert Brass (1st Section) are looking for cornet players to strengthen the newly promoted band in 2023.
Contact:
If you are a cornet player looking for a new challenge we'd love to hear from you. Please contact