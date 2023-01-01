1 to 5 of 5
Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band
Posted: 4-Mar-2023
Required:
Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** REPIANO CORNET ** player.
For more information about the band please visit our website.
Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail
Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band
Posted: 4-Mar-2023
Required:
Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** SOLO HORN ** player.
For more information about the band please visit our website.
Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail
Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band
Posted: 4-Mar-2023
Required:
Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** KIT PERCUSSIONIST ** player.
For more information about the band please visit our website
Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail
Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band
Posted: 4-Mar-2023
Required:
Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** EEb BASS ** player.
For more information about the band please visit our website.
Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail
Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band
Posted: 4-Mar-2023
Required:
Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** BBb BASS ** player.
For more information about the band please visit our website.
Contact:
All enquiries welcome in strict confidence to Rebecca Devaney on 01189 414920 or e-mail