                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 1 of  1

The GUS Band

Posted: 5-Mar-2023

Required:
The 2023 Midland Champions are inviting applications for a percussionist to join our regular line up. We have an exciting concert diary, as well as the Grand Shield and the National Finals, at the Royal Albert Hall, in October.

Contact:
If you're interested in joining the most successful band in Midland Regional history, working alongside Musical Director Chris Bond and Professional Conductor Dr David Thornton, please contact Kieren Williams on 07359 391792 or

  Map to bandroom   The GUS Band
view all events »

What's on

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Saturday 4 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Sunday 5 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Boarshurst Silver Band - Stockport Silver Band

Sunday 5 March • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Scots Guards

Friday 10 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Scottish Championships 2023

Saturday 11 March • Mill Street, Perth PH1 5HZ

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Lostock Hall Brass Band

March 5 • LostockHall Memorial Band seek applications for a vibrant enthusiastic Musical DIrector to continue to develop and grow the band. Promoted to 2nd section from Jan 2024 and with a great mix of youth and experience based just off M6 junction 29 nr Preston

The GUS Band

March 5 • The 2023 Midland Champions are inviting applications for a percussionist to join our regular line up.. . We have an exciting concert diary, as well as the Grand Shield and the National Finals, at the Royal Albert Hall, in October.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

March 4 • Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** REPIANO CORNET ** player.. . For more information about the band please visit our website.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Kevin Wadsworth


Conductor, adjudicator, teacher (ABBA)

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top