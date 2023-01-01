1 to 1 of 1
The GUS Band
Posted: 5-Mar-2023
Required:
The 2023 Midland Champions are inviting applications for a percussionist to join our regular line up. We have an exciting concert diary, as well as the Grand Shield and the National Finals, at the Royal Albert Hall, in October.
Contact:
If you're interested in joining the most successful band in Midland Regional history, working alongside Musical Director Chris Bond and Professional Conductor Dr David Thornton, please contact Kieren Williams on 07359 391792 or