Lostock Hall Brass Band March 5 • LostockHall Memorial Band seek applications for a vibrant enthusiastic Musical DIrector to continue to develop and grow the band. Promoted to 2nd section from Jan 2024 and with a great mix of youth and experience based just off M6 junction 29 nr Preston

The GUS Band March 5 • The 2023 Midland Champions are inviting applications for a percussionist to join our regular line up.. . We have an exciting concert diary, as well as the Grand Shield and the National Finals, at the Royal Albert Hall, in October.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band March 4 • Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** REPIANO CORNET ** player.. . For more information about the band please visit our website.

