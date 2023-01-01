                 

Mereside Brass

Posted: 6-Mar-2023

Required:
MERESIDE BRASS are looking for a new MUSICAL DIRECTOR to continue to develop and challenge the band. We are a friendly 4th Section band with most seats filled, currently not contesting but with a sensible calendar of jobs and band social events.

Contact:
Rehearsals 8pm-10pm Friday evenings at The Venue, Rudheath, Northwich, CW9 7JL. For further information about this position, please email or ring Shaz (Chairperson) 07890 200567 or concert secretary Dede 07931 971544

Mereside Brass

Posted: 21-Feb-2023

Required:
MERESIDE BRASS (Northwich, Cheshire) are looking for a front row CORNET, possibly PRINCIPAL for the right player and a PERCUSSIONIST. We are a friendly 4th Section band, currently not contesting but with a sensible calendar of jobs and band social event

Contact:
We rehearse 8pm Friday evenings at The Venue, Rudheath, Northwich, CW9 7JL and warmly welcome players in all sections to join us or to visit. Please email , check us out on Facebook or visit www.meresidebrass.co.uk

Mereside Brass

Posted: 16-Feb-2023

Required:
Mereside Brass are looking for a new MUSICAL DIRECTOR to continue to develop and challenge the band. We are a friendly 4th Section band with most seats filled, currently not contesting but with a sensible calendar of jobs and band social events.

Contact:
We rehearse 8pm-10pm Friday evenings at The Venue, Rudheath, Northwich, CW9 7JL. For further information about this position, please email or ring Shaz (Chairperson) 07890 200567 or concert secretary Dede 07931 971544

