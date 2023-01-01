                 

Newstead Brass

Posted: 6-Mar-2023

Required:
After achieving a very respectable 5th place at the Midlands Area Championship, why not join Nottinghamshire's premier brass band and help us to grow further? We have a vacancy for Principal EEb Bass

Contact:
Twice-weekly rehearsals (Weds & Sun evenings) in Kirkby-in-Ashfield.

For more information and to express interest please contact:
Band Manager: Blake Tague (07885 772371 )

Band Secretary: Mike Allcock (07914 529936)

  Map to bandroom   Newstead Brass
