Newstead Brass

Posted: 6-Mar-2023

Required:

After achieving a very respectable 5th place at the Midlands Area Championship, why not join Nottinghamshire's premier brass band and help us to grow further? We have a vacancy for Principal EEb Bass



Contact:

Twice-weekly rehearsals (Weds & Sun evenings) in Kirkby-in-Ashfield.

For more information and to express interest please contact:

Band Manager: Blake Tague (07885 772371 )

Band Secretary: Mike Allcock (07914 529936)