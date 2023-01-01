1 to 1 of 1
Newstead Brass
Posted: 6-Mar-2023
Required:
After achieving a very respectable 5th place at the Midlands Area Championship, why not join Nottinghamshire's premier brass band and help us to grow further? We have a vacancy for Principal EEb Bass
Contact:
Twice-weekly rehearsals (Weds & Sun evenings) in Kirkby-in-Ashfield.
For more information and to express interest please contact:
Band Manager: Blake Tague (07885 772371 )
Band Secretary: Mike Allcock (07914 529936)
Map to bandroom Newstead Brass